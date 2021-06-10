 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 66% chance. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics