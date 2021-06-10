Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 66% chance. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.