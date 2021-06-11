The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 12:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered sho…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tod…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the fore…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. The area will see th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Partly cloudy ski…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Thunderstorms likely, especially in the evening. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance o…
This evening in Rocky Mount: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skie…