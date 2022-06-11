Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Toda…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It…
It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrell…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Clear. Low around 55F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for …
This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reac…
Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will see clear s…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. There is a 50% chan…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, Rocky Mount …