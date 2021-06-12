Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered sho…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Today's weather…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tod…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. The area will see th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the fore…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Partly cloudy ski…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Thunderstorms likely, especially in the evening. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance o…
This evening in Rocky Mount: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showi…