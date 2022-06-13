Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 100. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today,…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. There is a 37% chance of rain in the …
It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrell…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Clear. Low around 55F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for …
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. There is a 50% chan…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperature…
Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will see clear s…