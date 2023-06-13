Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.