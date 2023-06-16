The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
