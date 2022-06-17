The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning from FRI 1:00 AM EDT until FRI 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
