The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered about, but soaking rain will be tough to come by.
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
The Canadian wildfire smoke that has surged southward into Virginia is reminiscent of the hazy summer days of the 1970s and 1980s before the C…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Th…
Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Perio…