Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.