It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered about, but soaking rain will be tough to come by.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will …
The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Today…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…