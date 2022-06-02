Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 57-degree low is fore…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degre…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies tod…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Rocky Mount. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Peri…
Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The area…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies to…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degree…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Rain. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally h…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Overcast. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Rocky Mount. It looks like…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperature…