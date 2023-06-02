Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Fore…
Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 d…
In its forecast for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts that there will be anywhe…
Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees to…