Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.