Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.