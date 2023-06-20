Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
