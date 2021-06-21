The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted.…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. …
The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a per…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees to…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Par…