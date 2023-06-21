Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 90% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.