Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.