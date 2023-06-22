Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.