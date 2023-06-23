The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. There is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
