Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. We'l…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 60-degree…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. The forecast…
Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a p…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for hi…