The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
