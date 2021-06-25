It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
