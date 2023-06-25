The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
