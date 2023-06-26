The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
