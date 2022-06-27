Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.