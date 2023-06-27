The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
