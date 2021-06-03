The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
