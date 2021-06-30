Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a per…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Expect periods of su…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees to…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high …
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Mainly clear. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pr…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfe…
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.