Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

