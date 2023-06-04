Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.