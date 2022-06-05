Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degre…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies tod…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low around 60F. Wind…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degree…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 …
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies to…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Overcast. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Rocky Mount. It looks like…