Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.