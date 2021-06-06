Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.