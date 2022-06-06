Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Toda…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies tod…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low around 60F. Wind…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degree…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Overcast. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Rocky Mount. It looks like…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 …
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degre…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount …
This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reac…