Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
