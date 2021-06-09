Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out with…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tod…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the fore…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered sho…
Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Partly cloudy ski…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 63F. Winds SSW at …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecaste…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skie…