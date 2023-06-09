Temperatures will be warm Friday in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.