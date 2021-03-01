Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
