Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.