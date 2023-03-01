Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
