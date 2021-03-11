Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.