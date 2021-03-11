Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
