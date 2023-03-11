Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
