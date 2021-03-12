Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
