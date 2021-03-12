 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics