Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rocky Mount today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST.