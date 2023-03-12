It will be a cold day in Rocky Mount, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 6:00 AM EDT until SUN 10:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
