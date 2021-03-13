Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.