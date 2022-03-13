Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.