Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 6:00 AM EDT. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

