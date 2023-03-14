Cool temperatures will blanket the Rocky Mount area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Rocky Mount, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy sk…
Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thundersto…
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are…